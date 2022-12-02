HIT: The Second Case Review | Adivi Sesh's Film Is Thrilling But Predictable

HIT: The Second Case is the new addition to Sailesh Kolanu and Nani's mystery thriller universe 'The HIT Verse'. Starring Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary, this mystery crime thriller is a standalone sequel with some cameos and characters from its first instalment.

The Story:

The movie revolves around a police officer in Vizag, Krishan Dev aka KD, who is righteous, intelligent and believes in justice. He thinks that most criminals are 'bird-brained', but he is proven wrong soon after coming across horrendous serial killings.

The Gripping and engaging first half:

The movie starts with a heavy note and will be able to captivate you from the beginning. Hit 2 first sets up the plot to introduce the characters and then divulge into the main storyline. The love story in the first half might seems out of place but it gets better as the story continues. Hit 2 leaves the interval with a major cliffhanger making the audience curious.

Brutal Second Half with Captivating Climax :

Hit 2 picks up its pace in the second half, where KD has to race against time to save the next possible victim. The movie will not shy away from showing the brutality of the serial killer and will show some spine-chilling scenes. The unsettling yet mind-blowing climax will keep you hooked and captivated by the screen. The second half is more engaging than the first half and does not bear around the bush and focuses merely on the investigation. Even though the movie is engaging, the plot and the suspense are quite predictable and will not surprise you.

Acting:

The star cast has done a phenomenal job in the movie and everyone gives a convincing performance. Adivi Sesh as KD exudes charm in the required scene and brilliantly shows his emotions through his eyes. Meenakshi Chaudhary is impressive as Aarya and adds much more to the storyline than just being a love interest in the story. Suhas as Kumar steals the show in the second half with his stellar performance.

Direction:

Hit The Second Case is a fast-paced film which straight dives into the investigation without wasting any time. Director Sailesh Kolanu has not shied away from showing the brutality and heart-wrenching scenes.

Final Thoughts:

Hit: The Second Case is here for an engaging and thrilling ride and will keep you hooked to your seats. However, the plot is predictable and it does not have a mind-boggling suspense reveal. Without any over-dramatisation, the movie delivers a good crime thriller storyline and lives up to its hype.

Cast: Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Suhas, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Posani Krishna Murali, Komalee Prasad, Maganti Srinath

Director: Sailesh Kolanu