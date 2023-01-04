HIT: The Second Case OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Adivi Sesh’s Telugu Crime Thriller

HIT: The Second Case OTT Release Date: Adivi Sesh starred in the lead role in this film. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Adivi Sesh’s Telugu language crime thriller film HIT: The Second Case is all set to make its OTT debut. The film, released theatrically on December 2, 2022, was written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

Also starring Meenakshi Chaudhary and Rao Ramesh, HIT: The Second Case revolves around a laid back cop Krishna Dev, who investigates a gruesome murder case. As he unravels the layers of the crime, the stakes rise unbelievably high and a threat comes unusually close.

HIT: The Second Case’s digital streaming rights have reportedly been acquired by OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. The film is expected to be released on Prime Video on January 6, 2023, however no confirmation has been given by the makers or the OTT platform yet.

In a media interaction, Adivi Sesh was asked to comment on the similarities between his film and the controversial Shraddha Walkar case, to wish the actor said that it was just an “eerie coincidence”.

“It is really a coincidence… There is also a character called Shraddha in our movie and the incident being described in our movie as a case. Sailesh wrote the script months before the incident,” Adivi Sesh was quoted as saying in the media interaction.

“We don’t wish this on anyone. But it is an eerie coincidence. There are a lot of similarities between the case that is being dealt with in the movie and real-life incident,” the actor further added.

Adivi Sesh will next feature in the pan-India film ‘G2’. Taking to his social media account, the actor announced his next project.

“#G2 it is! Just a little taste for the New Year. An Epic Action Film visualized by our Brilliant Director @vinaysirigineedi. You will know what I mean when you see our “Pre Vision” Video. We will Launch MASSIVE on Jan 9 in Mumbai & Delhi. #HappyNewYear guys,” Adivi Sesh’s post read on Instagram.

‘G2’ will mark the sequel to Adivi Sesh’s blockbuster Telugu film ‘Goodachari’, which also featured Shobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.