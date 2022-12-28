HIT: The Second Case (Hindi) Release Date: When And Where To Watch Adivi Sesh-Starrer Crime Drama

HIT: The Second Case is all set to hit the theatres in Hindi as well after successfully impressing the audience in the Telugu version. Adivi Sesh stars in the lead role in this crime drama and became a popular name all over the country after starring in 'Major'.

The makers have finally decided to release Hit: The Second Case in Hindi as well after the movie became a commercial success. Watch the Hindi trailer here.

The trailer starts with Krishna Dev (played by Adivi Sesh) calling the murderers dumb and 'bird-brained' as they are caught in no time. Then we hear the case of the gruesome murder of Sanjana. As the public demands justice for Sanjana, the pressure on the police to solve this case also increases. The police race against time to save the next victim.

The movie also stars Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Posani Krishna Murali and Komalee. For the unversed, the movie's title is an acronym for Homicide Intervention Team.

On the work front, Adivi Sesh was last seen in the blockbuster film 'Major'. He revealed that Major Sandeep's father was not convinced and hung up several times.

“The father said that there were multiple actors, their managers, production companies from Hindi and Malayalam industry who tried to contact him for the story. I said I am from neither. I belong from Telugu industry. It was just me trying to set myself apart from other in some way as I was desperate. After meeting them 7-8 times, it felt like they finally started believing in us. Uncle one day said that he believes I am going to make this film 10%. I was rather happy that he moved from zero to ten at least,” he told Bollywood Hungama.

Talking about the HIT franchise, the first HIT film was officially remade in Hindi. The movie starred Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead role. Meanwhile, the original film stars Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma. The third instalment of the HIT franchise, starring Nani in the lead role, is also in development.