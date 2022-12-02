  • News
  • Entertainment

HIT: The Second Case | 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Adivi Sesh's Mystery Thriller

HIT: The Second Case stars Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

By Simran Srivastav
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 02:55 PM IST
Minute Read
HIT: The Second Case | 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Adivi Sesh's Mystery Thriller
Image Courtesy: Adivi Sesh/Twitter

HIT: The Second Case has finally hit the theatres and it has been one of the most anticipated mystery thrillers of the year. The movie is a standalone sequel to HIT: The First Case and stars Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles.

If you are planning to watch HIT 2, then read these 10 tweets before making your decision.

The movie also stars Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Posani Krishna Murali and Komalee. For the unversed, the movie's title is an acronym for Homicide Intervention Team.

HIT: The Second Case revolves around a police officer, Krishna Dev aka KD, who is assigned to investigate the brutal murder of a woman. His investigation leads to the search for a serial killer as he unravels some unsettling details.

HIT: The First Case was officially remade in Hindi. The movie starred Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead role. The original film starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma.

Also Read
Bollywood News: Kartik Aaryan's 'Freddy', Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action..
Bollywood News: Kartik Aaryan's 'Freddy', Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action..

The Telugu version was a box office success and was also praised by both critics and the audience. However, the Hindi remake performed underwhelmingly at the box office.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.