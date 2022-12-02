HIT: The Second Case | 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Adivi Sesh's Mystery Thriller

HIT: The Second Case has finally hit the theatres and it has been one of the most anticipated mystery thrillers of the year. The movie is a standalone sequel to HIT: The First Case and stars Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles.

If you are planning to watch HIT 2, then read these 10 tweets before making your decision.

#Hit2Review :

Overall movie is excellent 👌

Pre interval to climax dhaka #AdiviSesh acting peaks vuntadhi 🙏



Editing top notch 🙏

BgM 👎

Twists 👍

One or two twists aithe expect cheyam aslaa 👌



Climax lo #Hit3 hero vastadu 🥵🔥#meenakshichaudary 🌝



High chances for BE 👍 — movie_freaK (@united_tolly) December 2, 2022

One word - TERRIFIC



One of the best movies ever made in Tollywood. Congrats to the entire time for their unbelievable hard work. #AdiviSesh single handedly created a huge impact in the movie.#HIT2 #HIT2review pic.twitter.com/pjo2QPcPTd — Arhan (@Nobodycaresmdfk) December 2, 2022

Review #HIT2:



Positives:

1. Screenplay

2. All Actors

3. Background score

4. Run time



Negatives:

1. Not that gripping compared to 1st case



Verdict:Hit 2 like 1 is a satisfactory thriller which keeps you engaged throughout and keeps you guessing about the killer



Rating:3.25/5 — Ante Sundaraniki! (@nameisAj8) December 2, 2022

Good first half with good interval bang... Peaked in the second half 💥💥 next level climax with twists 🥵🌋

@AdiviSesh rocked it bro 🙌🙌



Waiting for HIT-The third case 🙂#HIT2 #HIT2Review — Najeer Dhfm (@NajeerDhfm) December 2, 2022

#hit2review on a whole hit 2 is a easy one time watch but with a very low per expectations. #AdiviSesh precious films are no way near to this one. #HIT2 #Nani — Theinfiniteview (@theinfiniteview) December 2, 2022

The movie also stars Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Posani Krishna Murali and Komalee. For the unversed, the movie's title is an acronym for Homicide Intervention Team.

HIT: The Second Case revolves around a police officer, Krishna Dev aka KD, who is assigned to investigate the brutal murder of a woman. His investigation leads to the search for a serial killer as he unravels some unsettling details.

HIT: The First Case was officially remade in Hindi. The movie starred Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead role. The original film starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma.

The Telugu version was a box office success and was also praised by both critics and the audience. However, the Hindi remake performed underwhelmingly at the box office.