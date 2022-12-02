HIT: The Second Case | 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Adivi Sesh's Mystery Thriller

Fri, 02 Dec 2022 02:55 PM IST
HIT: The Second Case has finally hit the theatres and it has been one of the most anticipated mystery thrillers of the year. The movie is a standalone sequel to HIT: The First Case and stars Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles.
If you are planning to watch HIT 2, then read these 10 tweets before making your decision.
#Hit2Review :— movie_freaK (@united_tolly) December 2, 2022
Overall movie is excellent 👌
Pre interval to climax dhaka #AdiviSesh acting peaks vuntadhi 🙏
Editing top notch 🙏
BgM 👎
Twists 👍
One or two twists aithe expect cheyam aslaa 👌
Climax lo #Hit3 hero vastadu 🥵🔥#meenakshichaudary 🌝
High chances for BE 👍
One word - TERRIFIC— Arhan (@Nobodycaresmdfk) December 2, 2022
One of the best movies ever made in Tollywood. Congrats to the entire time for their unbelievable hard work. #AdiviSesh single handedly created a huge impact in the movie.#HIT2 #HIT2review pic.twitter.com/pjo2QPcPTd
Review #HIT2:— Ante Sundaraniki! (@nameisAj8) December 2, 2022
Positives:
1. Screenplay
2. All Actors
3. Background score
4. Run time
Negatives:
1. Not that gripping compared to 1st case
Verdict:Hit 2 like 1 is a satisfactory thriller which keeps you engaged throughout and keeps you guessing about the killer
Rating:3.25/5
#Hit2 - Decent Crime Investigation Thriller— మాధవ (@pardha_madhav) December 2, 2022
Terrific screen play #AdiviSesh acting and crispy duration is biggest plus for this film💥💥💥🤯#AdiviSesh #Nani #Hit2Review #Hit2TheSecodCase #Hit3 #Hit2OnDec2 @AdiviSesh @NameisNani @KolanuSailesh@walpostercinema
Whoa!!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥 what a movie it is… watch it only in theatres…k***a ramp bomma🔥🔥 HIT2>>>>>>> HIT1 wait for my detailed review.. #HIT2onDec2 #Hit2Review #HIT2 @AdiviSesh @KolanuSailesh— ReviewMama (@ReviewMamago) December 2, 2022
Climax of #HIT2 🔥@AdiviSesh one man showw🔥— Karthikk_7✨ (@Karthikk_7) December 2, 2022
non spoiler word of #hit2review
#HIT2Review : Intriguing Investigative thriller— Sai_Koutha (@koutha_sai) December 2, 2022
Good first half with good interval bang... Peaked in the second half 💥💥 next level climax with twists 🥵🌋— Najeer Dhfm (@NajeerDhfm) December 2, 2022
@AdiviSesh rocked it bro 🙌🙌
Waiting for HIT-The third case 🙂#HIT2 #HIT2Review
#hit2review on a whole hit 2 is a easy one time watch but with a very low per expectations. #AdiviSesh precious films are no way near to this one. #HIT2 #Nani— Theinfiniteview (@theinfiniteview) December 2, 2022
The movie also stars Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Posani Krishna Murali and Komalee. For the unversed, the movie's title is an acronym for Homicide Intervention Team.
HIT: The Second Case revolves around a police officer, Krishna Dev aka KD, who is assigned to investigate the brutal murder of a woman. His investigation leads to the search for a serial killer as he unravels some unsettling details.
HIT: The First Case was officially remade in Hindi. The movie starred Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead role. The original film starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma.
The Telugu version was a box office success and was also praised by both critics and the audience. However, the Hindi remake performed underwhelmingly at the box office.