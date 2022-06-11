New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. Rajkummar has proved his acting skills with his amazing performances and has always impressed the audience. From Trapped to Shahid to Stree, Rajkummar has taken on challenging roles in his career. Now, the actor is back with another challenging role for his upcoming film Hit- The First Case and has shared his first look on social media.

Sharing the poster and motion poster, Rajkummar wrote, "Unravelling the first mystery. Hitting the theatres on 15th July 2022! HIT - The First Case. Swipe right.#HITGlimpseOfVikram out on 14th June."

The movie will also star Sanya Malhotra. The filming of Hit- The First Case was wrapped in April. Rajkummar shared some pictures with Sanya and the crew of the film. He wrote, "गोला HIT है। And it's a wrap for HIT - The First Case, see you all soon".

Sanya also shared a behind the scene picture from Hit- The First Case set. She wrote, "Bringing you the mystery thriller HIT - The First Case with a new release date 15th July 2022."

This will be Rajkummar and Sanya's second collaboration as they starred in Anurag Basu's Ludo. The actors did not share the screen in the film, but both were praised for their good performance. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore, HIT-The First Case will release on July 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar will be seen in Bheed and also Mr And Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He was seen with Janhvi in Roohi and Mr And Mrs Mahi will be their second collaboration. He will also star in Monica, O My Darling, which will be a comedy-crime Netflix film. Sanya will be seen in the remake of The Great Indian Kitchen. She will star in Jawan and will be seen in the Netflix film Kathal.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav