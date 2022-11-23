HIT: The Second Case has been one of the most anticipated action thrillers of the year after the massive success of its first instalment. HIT 2 Stars Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the movie will release on December 2.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer starts with Krishna DEv (played by Adivi Sesh) calling the murders dumb and 'bird-brained' as they are caught in no time. Then we hear the case of the gruesome murder of Sanjana. As the public demands justice for Sanjana, the pressure on the police to solve this case also increases. The police race against time to save the next victim.

The trailer has some similarities to the horrific Delhi murder of 'Shraddha Walker'.

The 2 minutes and 29 seconds trailer will capture your attention and interest with its interesting plotline. The video does not reveal much about its story but does a successful job of making the audience interested.

Even though Hit 2 is a stand-alone sequel, there are a lot of expectations from the film.

The audience is all praise for the Hit 2 trailer. One person wrote, "OMG!!!! This is peaks…. What a talent Nani is catching up with… Kudos to the entire team for bringing such a terrific suspense thriller …. Can’t wait." Another commented, "okay okay! this is a freaking good movie and I shouldn't miss this at all! I'm up for it!"

The movie also stars Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Posani Krishna Murali and Komalee. For the unversed, the movie's title is an acronym for Homicide Intervention Team.

The first HIT film was officially remade in Hindi. The movie starred Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead role. Meanwhile, the original film stars Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma. The movie revolves around Vikram Rudraraju, a police officer of the Telangana state's Homicide Intervention Team (HIT) who tries to investigate the missing case of a young girl. The third instalment of the HIT franchise is also in development.