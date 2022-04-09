New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood legends, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Sarika recently were seen together in one frame as Anupam Kher shared a selfie with all the actors sitting in a car. The picture was clicked when all the actors were travelling to Delhi in the car.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Anupam Kher shared a picture where all the actors including, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Sarika were seen sitting together in a car. The black and white picture featured Anupam in a corduroy jacket, white shirt, and tie, whereas Big B was seen wearing a hoodie under a shirt. The duo sat in the front of the car.

At the back of the car, Neena sat between Boman and Sarika. While Neena was seen in ethnic wear, Boman Irani opted for casuals.

Sharing the picture, Anupam Kher wrote, "May your day feel as good as taking a perfect selfie of the perfect happy moments! Jai Ho! #Uunchai #Happiness @amitabhbachchan @boman_irani @neena_gupta #Sarika @uunchaithemovie." He also geotagged the location as Daryaganj in Old Delhi.

Take a look at Anupam Kher's post here:

As soon as the post went online, fans spammed the comment section with heart emojis. A person wrote, "The history of cinema in this one picture is remarkable." Another said, "Beautiful moment seeing you all great legends in one frame."

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra also commented on the post, "Missing you all! Come back soooon (two heart emojis)."

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and wrote about Daryaganj where the team was shooting.

He wrote, "Back from work and the streets of Daryaganj and the authentic locales that bear witness of the theme of the film .. and the drive to and fro through Lutyens Deli or rather New Delhi among the greenest streets seen in recent times .. neat clean environs, the bushes and plants, and flower beds all about on traffic islands .. the traffic paying attention to the signals and stopping respectfully behind zebra lines .. home of the high and mighty that run and rule over the country."

"Significant memories of the past and the houses we visited then .. the gardens in the finest upkeep and the streets and roads ably marked and painted .. such a joy to see the cleanliness and order .. seats of power all over the World reflect in such .. each power having their own creative instincts and inputs .. but all together they are in order .. they must, for they are the welcome brands for the foreign dignitary who shall carry an impression," he added.

About the film Uunchai

The film is helmed by Sooraj Barjataya and is based on friendship. The film features Amitabh, Anupam, Boman, Neena, Sarika, Parineeti, and Danny Denzongpa.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen