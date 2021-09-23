New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Music has no language and this was proved by Sri Lanka's song 'Manike Mage Hithe' which went viral like crazy. Despite being in a foreign language the track became insanely popular in the country, especially on social media where netizens have been making reels and reaction videos on it.

And now people have come out with their own versions of the song in different Indian languages. Yes, right from Hindi to Bengali and Tamil to Bhojpuri, many have given their own twist to this famous number.

So, here we are with a list of the different variations of 'Manike Mage Hithe' Take a look:

Bhojpuri

This Bhojpuri version was uploaded recently. Although the song's original lyrics were sustained by the song was rapped in Bhojpuri.

Bengali

The song was given a Bengali twist by and as titled as ‘Ma Mati Manush Hithe’. This was recreated by a father-daughter duo from West Bengal and they dedicated this track to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Hindi

This Hindi version of the song was uploaded almost a month ago and it has already garnered 2.8 million videos so far. Here, the original voice and lyrics of the song have been used but the rap is done in Hindi.

Tamil

This version of the song was sung by the original singer of Manike Mage Hithe, Yohani. She did a Tamil cover for the fans too which garnered good number of views on YouTube.

English

This version is basically Sinhalese but the rap is in English. Sung by a Sri Lankan singer Arjun, this song became popular too on social media.

Meanwhile, talking about Manike Maghe Hithe's original Singhalese version, ever since the song was uploaded on YouTube it has garnered more than 12 crore views in four months time. It was sung by Sri Lankan musician Yohani Diloka de Silva and rapper Satheeshan.

Even musician Yashraj Mukhate too shared his version of the song after it went viral. ANd not just that, even megastar Amitabh Bachchan praised the song on his social media post.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal