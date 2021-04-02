Sabar Qamar, who was starred opposite Irrfan Khan in the film Hindi Medium has parted her ways with her fiance Azeem Khan due to THIS reason, know why.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, who shot to fame with Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium, is hitting headlines again but due to personal reasons this time. The 36-year-old actress was all set to tie the knot with fiance Azeem Khan but the wedding has been called off.

The actress announced this through a post on her Instagram account and said that she is not getting married now. Qamar in her post said that she is going through a very hard time but expressed hopes that it will end soon.

"I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan, 'WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW' hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it's never too late to realise the bitter realities!," she said.

The actress further said that she wanted to clear one thing that she never met Azeem Khan in her life and they were only connected through the phone. Concluding the note, she said, "It's a very hard time on me right now but as we all know 'THIS TOO SHALL PASS' Insha Allah :) Much love to you all! -Saba Qamar".

As soon as she shared the post on Instagram, her ex-fiance reacted and posted a story on Instagram and said, "she hasn't written my side of the story and yes it's my fault".

He further added, "Yes, I would like to take full accountability for this breakdown".

Talking about Azeem Khan, after he engaged with Saba, he was accused of sexual harassment and to clear that he also posted a few posts on Instagram in which he explained and said that he did nothing wrong. Saba also commented on his post and said, "I Trust you".

In the video, Azeem said, "I don't understand that why people make false accusations without knowing the fact and reality. You are ruining someone's life just for fame".

