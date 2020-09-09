New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Hina Khan never fails to impress the fans with her astonishing and astounding pictures. And, when it comes to carrying traditional outfits, Hina Khan beats all her competitors with perfection and captivating looks. So, if you are looking for some traditional outfit inspiration, you should definitely visit Hina Khan’s Instagram timeline. She has recently shared a classy and awe-inspiring picture that shows the Diva in a glamorous pose. Along with a glimpse of her look, Hina Wrote on Instagram, “Sending love, wherever it is needed”.

View this post on Instagram Sending love, wherever it is needed.. A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) onSep 8, 2020 at 10:35am PDT

The actress shared a set of pictures in breezy blue coloured Kurta along with traditional sharara pants. The golden borders and strip on breezed blue enhanced the glow of her face. The actress opted for metallic earing and matching dupatta. She wore light and peachy makeup with a dull maroon lipstick. The actress is very particular in styling herself and her matching bracelet is proof of it.

Talking about her work, Hina Khan started her career with a television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She roped in to Play 'Akshara' and her character won millions of hearts in a very short time. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is now among one of the longest run television shows. Hina Khan was last seen in television’s popular supernatural show Naagin 5. Although, the actress had played a short-lived role but managed to grab all the attention for that. The actress had made her Bollywood debut with a horror film 'Hacked' last year.

Hina Khan was also part of the most controversial television reality shows Bigg Boss season 11. She did not win the show but managed to won applauds and appreciation from the audience. Hina Khan has also been seen in web series and she is reportedly working on some new web series.

Posted By: Srishti Goel