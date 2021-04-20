Hina Khan was in Kashmir for a music video shoot, when the news of her father's demise came out. According to reports, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is now flying back to Mumbai.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was very close to her father and she often shared pictures with her father on social media. Hina is quite active on Instagram and she never fails to give an update about her life to her fans on social media. However, Hina is not active on Instagram for the last 24 hours.

Two days ago, Hina Khan shared pictures with her co-star Shaheer from Kashmir. In the photo, Shaheer and Hina were laughing their hearts out and they were looking amazing in the picture. Hina was donning a tie-dye co-ord set. On the other hand, Shaheer was looking dapper in all-black attire.

She shared the photo with the caption, that read, "What's the surprise."

Hina Khan has been quite open about her relationship with her father. Last year, a video was doing rounds on the internet in which her father tells her that he has blocked all her credit and debit cards so she can save some money. Before this, she also revealed that her father was the only one who knew that she wanted to pursue her career in acting and she wanted to be in Mumbai to fulfil her dreams.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in the music album Bedard. In the music video, she was playing the role of a woman who faces heartbreak as her lover leaves her at the altar and she ties the knot with an unknown man, who was a big shot in the film industry. The music video was released on April 16 and soon after its release, it became a hit number.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma