Have a look at the latest and stunning photos of Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan in casual outfit.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: With her glamourous and charming looks, Hina Khan easily commands the attention of one and all. The former Big Boss star keeps impressing us with her new style statements. After a decade of hardwork, Hina has made a special place for herself in the industry. Her Instagram is a sheer proof of how much her fans adore her and we aren’t complaining.

In her latest Instagram post, Hina wrote, “It’s the little things in life.. Pose Strong baby..” The young and gorgeous diva is giving major goals in a designer white top and bodycon blue jeans. She styled it with black heeled shoes and peachy makeup.

View this post on Instagram It’s the little things in life.. Pose Strong baby.. A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) onSep 22, 2020 at 3:27am PDT

Hina’s superb acting skills make the audiences fall in love with her character and marvelous expressions. From her hot and happening looks in stunning outfits to impress fans with her drool-worthy expressions in various photoshoots, Hina Khan knows how to make casual look worth-watch.

Hina Khan made her television debut as a female lead in Starplus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her character Akshara had become one of the favorite on-screen characters worldwide and this is no small feat. Hina’s endearing looks and exemplary performance get her a chance to make Bollywood debut in 2018 in a horror film Hacked.

Hacked actress often shares her daily life mood and work with fans and keep them in a loop whenever she signs a new project. Currently, she is working for OTT platforms like Zee5 and Alt Balaji. Earlier, she had shared posters from her upcoming Bollywood releases Lines and Smart Phone.

Posted By: Srishti Goel