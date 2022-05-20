New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indian celebrities have impressed everyone by walking down the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. But one of the celebrities who has managed to leave her mark is Hina Khan. Hina Khan grabbed the eyeballs with her stunning looks at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, but she has raised the temperature high on Day 3 of the fest as well.

Hina Khan looked absolutely gorgeous in a lavender gown with feather detailing. She matched her eye make-up with her gown and kept her hair open. In the pictures, she can be seen confidently posing for the cameras and smiling. She wore the gown designed by Sophie Couture on the red carpet.

Earlier, she shared a picture from day 2 of the Cannes Film Festival. Sharing the pictures, "Forgive me, for I have sinned..". She wore the outfit designed by Fovario and looked stunning in the black dress with a sheer cape.

On day 1, Hina wore a beautiful off-shoulder red gown and looked gorgeous in it. Her gown was designed by Rami Al Ali.

In her Instagram story, Hina talked about her hair looks on Day 3 of the Cannes. She wrote, "@nicola_noviello And I decided to go short right before my carpet. I trusted my hairstylist's vision and it looked magical..Thank you for stylist my hair and convincing me to go shorter...Will share the video soon."

Hina also shared her experience of walking on the red carpet on her Instagram story. "No matter how many photoshoots I do, No matter how many videos I make..but this feeling of looking at your red carpet pictures is priceless...Nothing and nothing can beat the red carpet looks", she wrote.

Hina Khan has starred in one of the most popular Indian Television shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, she starred in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 in the iconic role of Komolika. She has participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Hina made her Cannes Film Festival debut in 2019, where she unveiled the poster of her film Lines.

