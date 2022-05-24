New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most popular actresses in the television industry Hina Khan knows how to slay every outfit. The actress has been impressing everyone with her style quotient at the Cannes and has surely raised the fashion bar for other Indian celebrities at the Cannes Film Festival. Hina is at the Cannes to unveil the poster of her film 'Country of Blind’. Now, Hina has shared some stunning photos from the Cannes and she looks like a dream.

Sharing the pictures, Hina wrote, "A very good morning from the French Riviera.. #cannes2022 #cannesfilmfestival #frenchriviera."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

In these photos, Hina looks absolutely gorgeous in an ice blue thigh-slit dress from Skytten Couture. She paired her outfit with minimal jewellery and kept her hair in a low bun. Stars from the television industry are loving this look of Hina. Kanchi Singh wrote, "Stunning", meanwhile, Amruta Khanvilkar commented, "Ohhh godddddd … you are a goddess".

Recently, Hina unveiled the poster of her film Country of Blind at the Cannes Film Festival. Sharing the poster of her film, Hina wrote, "It’s not easy to make experimenting cinema for anyone but making it internationally reasonable too is a harder job, especially for independent Filmmakers. We too were met with such challenges but we decided to stick with the essence of the story. As an actor it was both extraordinary and interesting to play a Blind girl for more reasons then I can write now. First look of our creative leap of faith ‘Country of Blind’ was unveiled in the most prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 - Indian Pavilion. @festivaldecannes".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Hina made her Cannes Film Festival debut in 2019, where she unveiled the poster of her film Lines. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina has starred in one of the most popular Indian Television shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also starred in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Komolika. She participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav