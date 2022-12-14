Hina Khan Grooves To 'Besharam Rang', Fans Say 'You Are The Best'

Actress Hina Khan gained popularity after starring in the popular TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. For over ten years, she has remained at the top, either for her performances or her sartorial choices.

She is a trendsetter and has always managed to amaze the style gurus with her impeccable fashion choices. The star has a huge fan base and her admirers eagerly wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain.

On Wednesday, the actress absolutely stunned her fans after she dropped a dance video of herself grooving to Pathaan's hit song Besharam Rang featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.

The actress looked sizzling hot in a shimmery silver sequin top and a small black mini skirt. With her hair down, Hina completed her look with light make up and a bold lip. The actress also wore fashionable heels matching with her outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

She captioned the video as, "Song this good, had to vibe to it! #Pathaan #BesharamRang @iamsrk @deepikapadukone."

As soon as she posted the video, a fan commented, "Nice performance Hina ji," with two fire emojis. A second person wrote, "The hottest," while a third said, "you are the best hina mam…" along with a couple of red heart emojis.

The song Besharam Rang features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in a never-before-seen avatar and their sizzling chemistry is unmissable.

Composed by Vishal and Sheykhar and sung by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal and Sheykhar, the track begins with Spanish lyrics as we see Deepika, in a yellow swimsuit, dive into a pool.

A little later, Deepika starts dancing while Shah Rukh, standing close to the pool, looks on. At the end, Shah Rukh joins Deepika, and they both dance to the pulsing beats.

Besharam Rang is an upbeat song and seems like one of the best dancing tracks of the year. The images that surfaced on the web earlier this year were from this track, with Shah Rukh having long hair and his toned abs and Deepika's alluring yellow beachwear.

Check out the song here: