Himanshi Khurana Says She Battled 'Severe Depression' After Bigg Boss 13: 'I Am Still Recovering'

Punjabi actress and singer Himanshi Khurana revealed her battle with depression after exiting from the Bigg Boss 13 reality show. The actor hinted at getting panic attacks and entering into severe depression from the negativity and hate she got on the show from the outside world.

Himanshi Khurana is a popular name in the Punjabi entertainment industry. Hence, the actress quickly became the talk of the house and was seen in the Bigg Boss 16 house alongside Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, and Asim Riaz. The actress went ahead and enticed into a romantic relationship with Asim Riaz.

Himanshi was recently seen as a guest on Preeti Simoes's Punjabi talk show, 'Dil Diyan Gallan', hosted by actor Sonam Bajwa. Himanshi revealed that people started believing the rumors and comments alleged on her inside the Bigg Boss house which deeply scared her.

The actress said, "When I went into the Bigg Boss house, everybody thought that this was life-changing, but that was not the reality. I went into depression because of the negativity in the house. I suffered so much that it took me almost two years to come out of it. I went into severe depression after Bigg Boss, which started affecting my heart."

Himanshi also disclosed the fact that her heart problems were on the sincere rise and that she had to be hospitalized. She also said that she used to get severe panic attacks where the singer quoted, "before going to the events, shoots and while I was dancing at Afsana Khan's wedding."

The actress thus hinted by saying that her experience on the show scarred her for life, and she is still recovering and building her life again.

After making the headlines for her relationship with Asim Riaz, the actress quoted him as "extremely hardworking." During her Bigg Boss stint, Himanshi Khurana revealed that she was in a relationship with Chow for the past nine years.

However, soon after she came out of the show, she instantly broke her relationship as she had developed feelings for his co-contestant Asim Riaz on the show. The duo has been in a strong relationship since 2020 when Asim Riaz confessed his feelings for her on national television.