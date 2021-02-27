Post her stint in Bigg Boss, Himanshi Khurana did several hit songs with her boyfriend Asim Riaz. They both were featured in the songs like Kalla Sohna Nai, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, Afsos Karoge, and many others.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss fame Himanshi Khurana surely knows how to make heads turn, and this video is proof. Recently, the actress shared a video on Instagram in which she was recreating Aishwarya Rai's song 'Salaam' from the film Umrao Jaan.

In the video, Himanshi Khurana was lip-syncing the song and she was looking gorgeous in it. She donned a brick-golden ethnic attire for the video.

The 'Kalla Sohna Nai' actress was carrying an anarkali suit that she accessorised with gold jewelry. She captioned the post that read, "Head to Toe Aliwar."

Within just a few hours of sharing the video on the photo-sharing-platform, her video has so far garnered 1,24,020 likes, at the time of writing this article.

Her friends from the tinsel town bombarded the comment section with heartfelt comments. Arti Singh, who was also in the same season of Bigg Boss as Himanshi, commented on her post and dropped an emoticon with heart eyes.

Himanshi replied to her comment and wrote, "Hum dono bhi dance karenge aru."

One of the users wrote, "Ufff.. those expressions."

Another user wrote, "We want a whole dance cover.. please do it for your fans."

Yet another wrote, "Can't take my eyes off your ravishing beauty.."

Recently, Himanshi made it to the billboard at New York's Times Square, as she released her new song, titled 'Surma Bole.' She shared the picture of the billboard on Twitter, and wrote, "To be on the Times Square Billboard fills my heart with happiness. I am grateful to God, my team/friends, my family, my fans. Love you all.”

