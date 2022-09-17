'He's The Best Teacher': Rashmika Mandanna On Working With Goodbye Co-star Amitabh Bachchan

RASHMIKA Mandanna will soon make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming family drama film 'Goodbye'. Apart from Rashmika, Goodbye also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. The trailer of Goodbye has made the audience excited and they are looking forward to seeing Rashmika in a Hindi film. Recently, while promoting Goodbye, Rashmika talked about her experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan.

“The experience of working with Bachchan sir has been absolutely amazing. I’m glad I got to do my first proper Hindi film with Bachchan sir. He’s the best teacher of them all," Rashmika said talking to the media about her experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan.

She also revealed that she was intimated when she met him on the first day. “The first day I met Bachchan sir, I was so intimidated because of his whole aura. He was so nice. I got to know him so much better as an actor over the shooting period," Rashmika said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

After the shoot wrap of Goodbye, Rashmika wrote about her journey of shooting the film during the pandemic and shared pictures with the cast and crew. "It’s been 2 years since we began this journey amidst covid waves and everything (it was literally like the vows- through sickness and in health) but nothing could stop us from partying our way through it all and now I can’t wait for you guys to see what Goodbye is really all about.. this is going to be funnnnnnn!" she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

She expressed her gratitude to her co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta for their love. "Amitabh Bachchan sir.. I am so so glad and so so grateful I got to do this film with you.. you are the world’s bestest man ever! Vikas Bahl .. thank you for this. God knows what made you believe in me to make me a part of such a special film, I just hope I’ve made you feel proud so far. Neena Gupta .. you are the cutest! I miss you," she wrote.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Goodbye stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta. The movie will release on October 7, 2022.