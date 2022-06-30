He's Like Brother: Fifty Shades Fame Dakota Johnson Talks About Relationship With Co-star Jamie Dornan

Fifty Shades Fame, Dakota Johnson talked about her experience of working for the much-hyped film 'Fifty Shades Of Grey'. The movie is adapted from E.L. James' trilogy of books of the same name and also features Jamie Dornan in the lead role. Earlier, there were rumours that both Dakota and Jamie were involved in a heated argument. However, the 32-year-old actress clarified the issues during her recent interview with Vanity Fair.

During the interview, Dakota opened up about her relationship with Jamie and said that he is like a 'brother' to her. The actress also talked about the times they filmed the intimate scenes during the film’s shoot.

Dakota in the recent interview denied the rumours that claimed she and Jamie Dornan did not get along on the sets of the movie. The actress emphasised the fact that how Dakota and Jamie had to protect and trust each other during the shoot of the film.

“There was never a time when we didn’t get along. I know it’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me. I love him so, so, so much. And we were really there for each other. We had to really trust each other and protect each other,” the actress was quoted as saying by the portal.

“We were doing the weirdest things for years, and we needed to be a team: ‘We’re not doing that,’ or ‘You can’t do that camera angle.’ Sam didn’t come back to direct after the first movie, and, as a female, she had brought a softer perspective,” she added.

“James Foley came on to direct, and he’s an interesting man. It was different doing those bizarre things with a man behind the camera. Just different energy. There are things that I still cannot say because I don’t want to hurt anyone’s career and I don’t want to damage anybody’s reputation, but both Jamie and I were treated really well. Erika is a very nice woman, and she was always kind to me and I am grateful she wanted me to be in those movies,” Dakota told Vanity Fair.

Meanwhile, on Dakota's professional front, the actor was last seen in Am I OK?’, directed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne. The movie also starred Sonoya Mizuno, Jermaine Fowler, Kiersey Clemons, Molly Gordon, and Sean Hayes alongside Johnson. Apart from that, Dakota is now gearing up for her upcoming release ‘Madame Web’.