Ever since the trailer of Heropanti 2 dropped, the audience has been excited to see some amazing action and spectacular dance moves. The stellar cast of this made the audience even more eager to watch this film. The songs, composed by AR Rahaman, have gained immense popularity on social media.

Now, Heropanti 2 has been released in theatres, and the public is praising the action sequence of the film and is impressed with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's amazing acting skills. Heropanti 2 was released with Runway 34. Runway 34 is a thriller film, which is directed by Ajay Devgn. The film stars Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh.

One Twitter user calls the movie 'paisa vasool' and said that it is a good action thriller film. Meanwhile, some people praised the action of the film and calls it brilliant.

Take a look at what the audience has to say.

First Review of #Heropanti2 from Overseas Censor Board on my Instagram Story. A Paisa Vasool Mass Entertainment. @iTIGERSHROFF is Back with Bang. ⭐⭐⭐1/2. Link for Review https://t.co/0FXjxqrucR pic.twitter.com/ERfeURWEJQ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) April 25, 2022

A good action thriller movie and yeah Tiger Shroff was amazing... Story was interesting it wasn't something that you've seen an usual movie... #Heropanti2Review from Dubai public



Ratings - 4/5



Bhai loog content tou fresh hai 💯

___@iTIGERSHROFF #TigerShroff #Heropanti2 — Tiger Shroff ✉️ NEWS (@TJSFansWorld) April 28, 2022

#Heropanti2Review :Public Review Is Good In Dubai as its released there one day before India #TigerShroff #Heropanti2 — Filmy Updates (@FilmyUpdates_01) April 28, 2022

About Heropanti 2:

Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan, and it stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Singh. The movie is written by Rajat Arora and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Tiger essays the role of Babloo, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the antagonist and plays the role of Laila. Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria will be seen as Inaaya, Babloo's love interest and Amrita Singh plays the role of Babloo's mother. Tiger Shroff also made his debut as a singer in this movie with the song 'Miss Hairan'.

The film is the sequel to Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Bollywood debut, Heropanti, which was released in 2014. The storyline of Heropanti 2 is different from its previous instalment. Heropanti 2 is a romantic-action film, which was released in theatres today, that is, April 29, 2022. The music of the film is produced by AR Rahman.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav