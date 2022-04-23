New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has been hitting headlines ever since the trailer of Heropanti 2 came out. The actor can be seen flaunting some amazing acting skills and showing off his superb dancing skills in the trailer. All the songs from the movie have received much love from the audience and they are eager to watch the movie. Now, the second trailer from the movie has also been released.

Sharing the trailer, Tiger Shroff wrote, "Asli Heropanti logo ko jeetne mein hai, aagaya hai Babloo aap logo ka dil jeetne.#Heropanti2Trailer2, out now".

The second trailer looks even more interesting and has created more curiosity among the audience. Seems like the audience also loved this trailer more than the previous one. One person commented, "Now Frankly speaking this trailer is much much better than the first one really superb trailer", meanwhile, another person wrote, "Tiger Shroff never disappoints in the action genre".

In the trailer, Tiger Shroff's character Bablu goes on the mission to stop Laila's evil plan, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. We saw a glimpse of Amrita Singh in the trailer, who is playing the role of Tiger Shroff's mother.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff will star in Ganpat with Kriti Sanon, which will release on December 23, 2022. The teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was also released in February 2022. Tiger will collaborate with Akshay Kumar for the first time, and the movie will release on Christmas 2023.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is the sequel to Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Bollywood debut, Heropanti, which was released in 2014. The storyline of Heropanti 2 is different from its previous instalment. Heropanti 2 is a romantic-action film all set to hit the theatres on April 29, 2022, on the occasion of Eid. The movie also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav