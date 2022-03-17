New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The trailer of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's much-anticipated sequel 'Heropanti 2' has been released on Thursday (March 17). Tiger is back in his action avatar for the sequel to Heropanti. On Wednesday, the makers of the movie took to social media and released new posters of the film, revealing the characters of Tara Sutaria, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tiger Shroff.

The film is set to hit the big screen on Eid this year. Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared the trailer of the film. The trailer shows Tiger and Nawaz's face off in a completely mind-blowing actioner. While Tiger will be seen portraying the character of Babloo, Nawaz will play the role of Laila. While Babloo is a computer genius, Inaaya (played by Tara Sutaria) is a self-made billionaire.

Sharing the trailer, Tiger wrote, "Babloo dhundne se nahi...

Qismat se milta hain.. Double the action, double the drama, double the entertainment, double the Heropanti

Aur aapki qismat hain achi kyuki aarha hoon mai milne aapse iss Eid" and tagged the cast as well as Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Rahman.

Take a look at Heropanti 2 trailer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

The poster of the film which was shared by Tiger showed several guns pointing towards him. Sharing the post and for his character he wrote, "Action, swag & Heropanti sabko aati nahi, Aur Meri jaati nahi #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Heropanti2, Directed by @khan_ahmedasas, Trailer out Tomorrow at 12 Noon."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

About Heropanti 2:

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 is the sequel to Tiger's debut Bollywood film of the same name. Heropanti was released in 2014 and featured Kriti Sanon.

The Heropanti 2 will feature Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Talking about Tiger Shroff's work front, the actor will be seen in Baaghi 4 and Ganapath.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen