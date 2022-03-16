New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: For all Tiger Shroff fans out there, the wait is finally over as Hero is returning to the silver screens with Heropanti 2. The makers of the Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Heropanti 2' released new posters of the film on Wednesday revealing the characters of Tara Sutaria, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tiger Shroff.

Tiger also shared the poster and for his character he wrote, "Action, swag & Heropanti sabko aati nahi, Aur Meri jaati nahi 💯#SajidNadiadwala‘s #Heropanti2, Directed by @khan_ahmedasas, Trailer out Tomorrow at 12 Noon 💥."

The poster showcases Tiger Shroff's character of Babloo in a suave avatar with guns pointing at him from all possible directions, yet his character seems calm and composed in such a tricky situation.

Sharing Tara's character poster, Tiger wrote, "Inaaya, the lady of the game Fierceness flows through her mane ⚡#SajidNadiadwala‘s #Heropanti2, Directed by @khan_ahmedasas, Trailer out Tomorrow at 12 Noon 💥."

The poster shows her gun-toting character of Inaya as she slightly turns her back to look into the camera with her piercing gaze wearing an LBD with sharp earpieces and stilettos.

Sharing Nawazuddin's character poster, Tiger wrote, "Keh te hai Laila ko master of the dark web Kya hoga jab karega woh meri Heropanti se muqabla!#Sajid Nadiadwala's #Heropanti2, Directed by @khan_ahmedasas, Trailer out Tomorrow at 12 Noon💥."

Nawaz's poster shows his character of Laila sporting an outlandish hairdo and donning a teal coloured suit, something that the audience and his fans have not seen him do on screen before.

The film, written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, has been directed by Ahmed Khan under Sajid Nadiadwala's production. Heropanti 2 is a sequel to the successful 2014 romantic action film which saw Tiger in his debut role opposite Kriti Sanon.

Heropanti 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is slated to release in theatres on April 29, 2022

