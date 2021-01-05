New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global star Priyanka Chopra has now officially announced that the sequel to Robert Rodriguez's superhero flick 'We Can Be Heroes' is in the making. Taking to Twitter, the 28-year-old actress announced, "Heroics Headquarters projection: 44 MILLION FAMILIES will have suited up for WE CAN BE HEROES in its first 4 weeks!! And….BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two. Sequel is in development with @rodriguez and @Netflix ! #WeCanBeHeroes.”

In 'We Can Be Heroes', Priyanka Chopra was seen in a negative role. The film was released on Christmas and received a tremendous response from the viewers. It is also reported that the film managed to rake in record-breaking viewership in the US during Christmas week. It took first place on the top 10 kids overall list in 88 out of 93 countries.

Earlier, Priyanka shared the trailer of the film and wrote, "Power comes in all sizes and it arrives on Christmas Day! These amazing kids have a secret weapon - Teamwork. It brought different energy on set and is the life of this film. So while you wait for Santa, it’s time to sit back and let these incredible kids show you how to be a HERO! Are you in? We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez is now coming to Netflix globally this Christmas.”

The superhero film stars actors like Yaya Gosselin, Boyd Holbrook, Adriana Barraza, Pedro Pascal, and Christian Slater, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and many others.

On the work front, Priyanka was busy shooting the film Text For You in London with Sam Heughan. It is also reported that her husband Nick Jonas will also be seen in a cameo in the film. The Sky Is Pink actress will also be seen in Netflix's The White Tiger in which she is starred opposite Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The film is slated to release in two weeks.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma