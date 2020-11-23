Zaira Wasim was last seen in the film 'The Sky Is Pink', in the film she was starred opposite Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Dangal fame Zaira Wasim has requested her fans to take down her pictures from social media as she is trying to start a new chapter in her life. Taking to Instagram, the former actor posted a note for her fans.

The post read, "Hello everyone!! I want to just take a moment to thank each of you for the constant love and kindness you have showered me with. Y'all have been a constant source of love and strength, thank you for being there to support me through everything. I request you to please take down my pictures from your accounts and ask other fan pages to do the same."

She further added, "It's obviously IMPOSSIBLE to get them off the internet but the least I can do is request your pages not to continue sharing them. I hope you could help and support me through this just like you've supported me through everything. I'm trying to start a new chapter in my life and I could really benefit from your cooperation -- (like a lot!!). Thank you for being a part of my journey (sic),"

She ended the note with the GIF of Baby Yoda saying 'Please'. Her caption read, "A message I had shared with my fan pages last year. Sharing it again just in case you haven’t read it before :))"

Earlier, the actor announced retirement from acting on social media and said that she wants to focus on her religion. In a Facebook post, she wrote, "I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity, that is, my line of work. For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else."

Zaira was last seen in the film 'The Sky Is Pink', in the film she was starred opposite Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. She made her debut in the film industry with the film 'Dangal', and has also worked in the film like Secret Superstar.

