Sara Ali Khan recently took to her social media handle to upload a picture and in her caption, she called Manish Malhotra 'Mummy'. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As much as Sara's posts, her captions including 'Sara Ki Shayari' are equally entertaining. But this time, she wrote something on her latest upload which confused fans. Yes, we are talking about the 'Simmba' actress's click which she shared in her Instagram stories.

Recently, Sara took her official social media handle and posted a dinner pic featuring types of dishes and tagged designer Manish Malhotra 'Mummy'. You read that right! Sara along with her mother Amrita Singh was invited at Manish's place for dinner and from there she shared the photo which is confusing the fans.

She captioned the image saying, 'Mummy was Manish Malhotra'. This means that the host was Manish Malhotra.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story here:

Sara Ali Khan even shared another click where she was seen posing with the designer and her mother along with a friend. Sara wrote, "Thank you for yummy dinner and a lovely evening"

Manish Malhotra keeps on hosting dinner parties and is often spotted with actors like Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.

Meanwhile, talking about Sara Ali Khan, she was last seen in the film Coolie No. 1. along with Varun Dhawan. Now the actress is all set to be seen in Atrangi Re. Apart from her, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will too be seen in important roles in this film.

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan's daughter from his first marriage with Amrita Singh. She is very active on social media.

So guys, what are your thoughts about Sara and Manish's dinner party? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal