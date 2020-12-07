As the video starts, Arpita is seen seated on a chair as she happily throws the plates. While in another clip, she is seen dancing and smashing the plates. However, there is a reason behind smashing plates.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan’s younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma has taken the internet by storm after her video went viral on all social media platforms. The video has left the Bhai Jaan’s fans scratching their head as they wonder why Salman's sister is smashing plates with her pals in a Dubai restaurant and that too in such a jolly mood.

As the video starts, Arpita is seen seated on a chair as she happily throws the plates. While in another clip, she is seen dancing on her husband Aayush Sharma’s movie song Chogada from the film Loveratri and continues smashing plates.

Well, not many know but there is a reason behind breaking plates. As per Greek tradition, smashing plates means warding off evil and setting on a new beginning that is hurdle free. Just like this restaurant in Dubai, there are many restaurants across the world following the same culture.

Meanwhile, Arpita is quite active on social media and keeps giving us a sneak peek into her personal life by posting lovy-dovy pics of her kids Ahil and Ayat. Also, a few days ago Arpita and Aayush celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary. Taking to their Instagram handle, they both wrote a heartwarming note for each other. Whereas, in the month of October, she arranged a special birthday bash for her darling hubby a glimpse of which she shared on her Instagram account.

Talking about her hubby Aayush, he will soon be seen romancing Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabella in the film Kwatha next year i.e in 2021.

