Here's Why Laal Singh Chaddha's OTT Release Date Was Silently Preponed By 6 Months | Read

Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ faced severe backlash from the audiences days before the release of the film. The romantic-drama film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya, was ‘boycotted’ by netizens all over social media.

It was being reported that Aamir Khan along with the makers of the fim have decided to release the film on digital platforms only after 6 months of its theatrical release. But to everyone’s surprise, OTT giant Netflix on October 6 midnight revealed that the movie is now streaming on their platform in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The sudden move by Netflix and ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ makers left everyone with surprise, with many wondering the reason why the movie was released without any prior intimation.

However, several reports have now revealed the real reason behind the sudden development. According to reports, the makers didn’t want ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ OTT release to face backlash the same way its theatrical release did.

For the unversed, Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was brutally trolled by the netizens on social media, with the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha going viral. During a press conference, Aamir had gone ahead and apologized saying that if he had hurt anyone’s sentiments, he is sorry. “If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it. I don’t want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn’t want to watch the film, I’d respect their sentiment. I’d, however, love for people to go watch the movie because it’s our labour of love. A lot of people have worked hard on this film, and I hope people like it,” said Aamir during a media interaction.

Not just Aamir, some Twitter users went a step ahead and dug up old interviews of Aamir’s controversial “India’s growing intolerance” statement and made it go viral on social media. Some of Kareena’s controversial statements saying “If you don’t like me don’t watch my films” also affected the film’s business.