New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Filmmaker Karan Johar is undoubtedly one of the best and most successful directors in the film industry and has worked for over 25 years since his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. He is all set to return as a filmmaker after his last directorial venture Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. There has been a lot of debate going on in the film industry and among the audience about South Cinema vs the Bollywood industry after the success of films like RRR and KGF. In a recent interview, Karan was asked about this debate and the filmmaker said they would have been lynched if Bollywood made KGF.

Talking to Film Companion, Karan said, "When I read the reviews of KGF, I’m like if we made this, we would be lynched. But here, everybody is like ‘Oh it was a celebration, a party’ and it was. I loved it. I loved it with all my heart. But I feel hum yeh banaate to? (If we had made this, then?)".

He further added, "It’s working both ways. I feel we are also not given any kind of leeway and then we are trying to be somebody else. So, we are all over the place. We are living a dual existence and we have to stop".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan will return as a director for the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The movie will hit the theatres in February 2023. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the movie will also star Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Karan also announced his next venture, which will be an 'action film'. Announcing the news, Karan wrote, "The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past, I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on this special day I would like to announce my next directorial feature.. Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on the 10th of February 2023. And I will commence the shoot of my action film in April 2023. Need your blessings and love! And I have to shamelessly sign off by saying Jug Jugg Jeeyo to all of you..."

Posted By: Simran Srivastav