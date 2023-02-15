Shah Rukh Khan's Fan Tells Him Why Fan 2 Will Be Made, Pathaan Star's Reaction Will Leave You In Splits

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, who have been married for over 31 years now, are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Recently, the Pathaan star revealed what he gifted to Gauri Khan on their first Valentine’s day as a couple, which left the netizens in absolute awe.

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan interacted with his fans for an ‘AskSRK’ session on Twitter. A fan asked the Bollywood superstar, “What was your first gift for Valentines day to Gauri Mam?

If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings I think… https://t.co/pRY2jxl41B — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

@iamsrk #AskSRK.” To this, Shah Rukh Khan replied, “If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings I think…”

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri met each other during their time in Delhi, long before King Khan arrived in Mumbai and ventured into films. The duo were in a relationship for years before finally tying the knot in 1991. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have three children, Aryan, Suhana and Abram.

Shah Rukh Khan answered several other questions during his ‘AskSRK’ session on Tuesday. Kick starting the session, the Pathaan star wrote, “Bahut din ho gaye….hum kahan se kahan aa gaye….I think it’s only fair to do a bit of #AskSRK to update ourselves. Let’s keep the questions fun please….let’s start!”

Main waisee bhi Fan2 nahin banunga!!! Karle jo karna hai….ha ha https://t.co/ZdGSXeStYb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

One fan asked Shah Rukh Khan to reply in a hilarious way. “Sir agar iss baar reply nhi mila na toh aapko fan part 2 banane ki zarurat padh jayegi #AskSRK 🥲🔪👀”. Known for his with and humor, SRK won over his fans with his reply that read, “Main waisee bhi Fan2 nahin banunga!!! Karle jo karna hai….ha ha.”

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of his blockbuster film Pathaan. The film has crossed the Rs 960 crore mark at the worldwide box office in 3 weeks and is eyeing to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark milestone this weekend.