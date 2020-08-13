The trailer of Sadak 2 has nearly 6 million dislikes and about 20 million views at the time of filing this story. Reacting to a tweet pointing the same, Bhatt said that both lovers and haters are two sides of the same coin and that she “gotta hand it to both for giving us their valuable time and making sure we are trending.”

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Thursday reacted to the Sadak 2 trailer garnering massive dislikes on Youtube amid the nepotism row, saying that she is pleased that the chatter around the trailer made it trend on the video platform.

"Am absolutely not! Lovers/Haters two sides of the same coin. Gotta hand it to both for giving us their valuable time and making sure we are trending. Thank you for your wishes!,” Bhatt wrote on Twitter.

😄Am absolutely not! Lovers/Haters two sides of the same coin. Gotta hand it to both for giving us their valuable time and making sure we are trending. Thank you for your wishes! 🙏
— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) August 13, 2020

Barely hours after its release, Sadak-2 trailer had crossed the grim milestone of the most disliked trailer on Youtube. Presently it has nearly 6 million dislikes as against mere 326,000 likes.

At over 94 per cent, the trailer has the highest dislike percentage on Youtube, zooming past the record of Youtuber PewDiePie, who received 93 per cent dislikes for his video after he explicitly asked his fans to dislike the video.

Sadak 2 trailer has even more dislikes than Youtuber Jake Paul's music video "It's Everyday Bro". The most disliked Youtube video, however, still remains the Youtube Rewind 2018, with over 15 million dislikes.

The backlash against the Nepotism in the film industry in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's unnatural death on June 14, has pushed the lead actress of ‘Sadak-2’, Alia Bhatt to mute the ‘reply’ option while tweeting out the posts related to the film on microblogging site.

After Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14th June, Sadak-2's producer Mukesh Bhatt in a TV interview had said that Sushant Singh Rajput was going Parveen Babi way and he could see it coming.

Starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, Sadak-2 will stream on Disney-Hotstar from 28th August onward.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja