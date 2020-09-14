Dino Morea has played the role of an assassin, in which his character is named as Ranbir.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor John Abraham has lauded Dino Morea's performance in the second season of the Disney+ Hotstar series, Hostages. The Force actor shared a video on Instagram account and praised Morea for excelling in his bad boy avatar.

“Well, I've been hearing a lot of good things about Hotstar Specials latest show Hostages Season 2 - there's suspense, masala, action and more! I have to say that Ronit's character of Prithvi Singh is the OG-Super Cop! I absolutely loved watching the show and I think there is definitely more than what meets the eye. " he said in the video

While praising Dino Morea, the 47-year-old actor said, "My friend Dino Morea has outdone himself as a cold-blood assassin! It's taken me back to my days when I played similar 'bad-boy' roles, which is tougher than it looks because you have to make people like you and hate you at the same time! If there is a season 3, I wouldn't mind trying a complex role like this! For people wondering what should be next on their must watch list, I recommend Hostages Season 2”

There is so much more than meets the eye in Hostages 2 @RonitBoseRoy a.k.a Prithvi Singh is the OG-super cop and @DinoMorea9 as a cold-blooded assassin. Binge watch #HostagesSeason2 now! Streaming on @DisneyplusHSVIP! pic.twitter.com/Zi8wbYh0Ot — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) September 13, 2020

Dino Morea has played the role of an assassin, in which his character is named as Ranbir. The show Hostages Season 2 is helmed by Sachin Mamta Krishn and series director Sudhir Mishra.

On the work front, John has a number of upcoming projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga, in which he will be starred opposite Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal and Suniel Shetty, among others.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma