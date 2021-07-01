Music director Sulaiman Merchant who is close to Raj’s family told that Mandir already knew that Raj was getting a heart attack. Sulaiman also shared that he and Raj have been friends for over 25 years.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: On Wednesday, the entire Bollywood woke up to saddening news about Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal's sudden demise due to cardiac arrest. And now here we bring what exactly happened before he passed away. Yes, Music director Sulaiman Merchant who is close to Raj’s family told that Mandir already knew that Raj was getting a heart attack. Sulaiman also shared that he and Raj have been friends for over 25 years.



Talking to SpotboyE Sulaiman said, "Raj was feeling uneasy in the evening, he took an antacid tablet."

He further added "Raj told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack. Mandira acted calmly and without panicking, she called Ashish Chaudhary, who rushed to their place. Mandira and Ashish put him in the car but he was losing consciousness."

"I think they drove off, taking him to the Lilavati Hospital if I'm not wrong. But in the next 5-10 minutes, they realized that he had no pulse. Before they reached the doctor, it was too late" He said.

Sulaiman Merchant was at 'RAMA' which is Raj and Mandira's residence. He described the incident by saying that Raj was not feeling well and had taken an antacid tablet. Later in the early morning, 4 am, Raj's condition deteriorated and he started feeling more uneasy.



While describing the situation, Sulaiman recalls the incident when earlier Raj suffered a heart attack when he was 30-32 and after that, he was properly taking care of himself.

Meanwhile, various celebrities including Ashish Chowdhry, Ronit Roy reached at his funeral to pay their last respect. On the other hand, Mandira Bedi performed her husband’s last rites by herself.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen