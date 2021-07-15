Post her breakup with Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai found love in the actor Abhishek Bachchan and the duo tied the knot in 2007. While many anticipated that this would ire Salman, his reaction, on the contrary, has won the hearts of many.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It has been years since superstar Salman Khan broke up with ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai but the topic of their controversial love story still remains fresh. Post her breakup with Salman, Aishwarya found love in the actor Abhishek Bachchan and the duo tied the knot in 2007. While many anticipated that this would ire Salman, his reaction, on the contrary, has won the hearts of many.

In an interview with India TV, when Salman was asked about Abhi-Ash's wedding, he said that he was glad that Aishwarya married Abhishek since he is a great guy from a good family. He also wished Aishwarya all the happiness in the world. “The best thing I would want for her is to have a happy life,” Salman said. This reaction by Salman has melted the hearts of Bhai's fans.

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for Tiger 3 along with co-actor Katrina Kaif. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma, who is known for famous films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Shuddh Desi Romance, and Fan. Interestingly, the film will also feature Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist. Not much has been revealed about Hashmi's character in the film by the makers. The film will be produced under the banner of YRF.

Talking about Aishwarya's next professional project, she will be seen in Mani Ratnam's ambitious project, Ponniyin Selvan. The film will also cast Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles. According to reports Aishwarya Rai will portray the character of Nandini who was a mute queen. The film is produced by Lyca Productions and the music is composed by AR Rahman.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha