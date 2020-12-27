Salman was spotted in front of his Panvel farmhouse on Saturday night as he came out to cut his birthday cake in front of the media who were waiting for him.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday turned 55. He was seen celebrating his low-key birthday at his Panvel's farmhouse. The photos and videos that went viral shows that Kick actor's friends and relatives arriving at the venue for his birthday party.

Recently, the actor wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming film Radhey in October 2020. However, the actor has said that he is not going to celebrate the birthday as he used to do as this year is terrible 2020. He also interacted with select media and said that there are no celebrations this year, it’s just me and my family here and no one else. I wasn’t in a mood to celebrate my birthday as this has been a terrible year for everyone and a lot of people from the industry have passed away. He further added that it does not call for celebration.

It is also reported that Salman's much-awaited film Radhe is going to get the release date super soon, and it is speculated that Salman might announce the release date today on his birthday. The upcoming film Radhe is directed by Prabhu Deva, and the film stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and Megha Akash. The film was scheduled to release in May 2020 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, he is shooting “Antim- The Final Truth”, in which he is said to be playing a Sikh cop. In the film his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma is also seen playing a pivotal role and the film is the remake of the 2018 hit Marathi crime drama “Mulshi Pattern”.

