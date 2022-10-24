Here's How Mom-To-Be Alia Bhatt Is Celebrating Her First Diwali Post-Marriage | See Pics

Alia Bhatt is expected to deliver her first child with Ranbir Kapoor by November end. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt, who is currently on a maternity leave as she is expecting the delivery of her first child in November end, took to her social media account recently to share how she is celebrating Diwali 2022. The ‘Brahmastra’ star took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback picture of herself, and one from what she is currently doing.

“Happy Diwali from throwback me as current me is spending Diwali in bed. Love and light to all,” Alia Bhatt captioned the post. Take a look:

In the first picture, Alia looked beautiful as she shared a throwback picture of herself from her Diwali 2021 celebrations. While in the second picture, the diva can be seen lazing in bed with her cat Edward as she posed with her tongue out.

Alia Bhatt got married to long time partner Ranbir Kapoor in a private ceremony this year. The duo, who dated for over 5 years, had an intimate wedding in April this year with only close friends and family invited.

After 2 months of marriage, Alia took to her Instagram account to announce that she is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir. The duo will welcome their first child by November end or in early December.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt had a spectacular year in 2022, with 4 back to back superhit releases. Alia first starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, followed by SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’. Both became super hits at the box office.

Alia Bhatt also made her debut in the world of production and partnered with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies to produce her film ‘Darlings’. She was next seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ this year. The film became a big hit at the global box-office and minted over Rs 425 crore worldwide.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’. The film is expected to release sometime next year.