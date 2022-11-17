How Kirti Kulhari Gained Confidence To Perform Bold Scenes On Screen

Actor Kirti Kulhari, best known for her roles in Pink, Uri: The Surgical Strike and more, recently opened up about how she gained confidence for doing the bold scenes. Basking in the success of Season 3 of the popular web series Four More Shots, Kulhari credited her ex-husband Sahil Sehgal, stating that he supported him to do bold scenes in the show.

It is pertinent to note that Kirti and Sahil got separated last year. In an interview with HT, she opened up about the same and said that ending a marriage is ‘more difficult’ than entering into a new relationship because it also involves families.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Kirti Kulhari said that she got married to Sahil Sehgal in 2016. Stating that he wasn't insecure about her, the 37-year-old actress said, "He was not a guy who was insecure, who would be like, ‘No you can’t kiss on-screen or have an intimate scene’, which is quite rampant in our industry. I find it very regressive. He really gave me the confidence and support, to go and do what I needed for the character. I was very ready for it."

Apart from Kirti Kulhari, Four More Shots also stars Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and VJ Bani in the lead roles. While talking about them, Kirti said, "All four girls had very different ways to look at the bold scenes. Some were more apprehensive than others. For some, it didn’t matter. I was in a state where I was comfortable with it– I was going in with my eyes open. That was an empowering moment for me as an actor and a person."



Helmed by Anu Menon and Nupur Asthana, Season 3 of Four More Shots got released in October, this year. The ensemble cast included Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplam, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh, Rajeev Siddharth and Samir Kochhar.