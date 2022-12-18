Here's How Deepika Padukone Reacted After Paps Requested Her To Take Selfie With Lionel Messi | WATCH

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was recently requested by an Indian photographer to take a selfie with Argentina captain Lionel Messi when she attends the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals on Sunday in Qatar.

The Bajirao Mastani actress is all set to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. She will be the first actor or actress to do so in history. The 63-game World Cup in Qatar comes to an end on Sunday with a grand final between France and Argentina at Lusail Stadium. Both teams are vying to add a third star to their crest.

During her recent airport appearance, Deepika was requested by a paparazzi to take a selfie with Lionel Messi, who is a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Here's how she reacted:

Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming highly-anticipated action-flick Pathaan, also starring John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles.

Pathaan's first song 'Besharam Rang' got released last week and has been garnering a lot of controversy from all across the nation. Though Deepika and Shah Rukh look stunning in the song, the choreography of the song and the Bajirao Mastani actress's attire, notably a saffron-colored bikini, are drawing mockery.

The film will hit the theatres on January 25, 2022.