New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji are all set to be back onscreen with their upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2. The two are leaving no stone unturned fo the promotion of the film and are seen almost everywhere together to talk about their comedy-drama.

Recently, Rani opened up on Saif and her equation that how and why it changed after the duo welcomed their babies Adira Chopra and Taimur Ali Khan respectively. In a press conference, she said, "Saif and my equation was always different through the years we have worked together. This time around it was of course different since Saif had Taimur and I had Adira, even though Saif was a dad all through the years I have known him but I think me becoming a mother this time made us relate to each other even more because we had more conversations as parents and we spoke about our children very often during the shoot of the film."

For the unversed, Rani Mukerji tied the knot with Yash Raj Films' Aditya Chopra and gave birth to their daughter in 2016. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got hitched in 2012 and have two sons Taimur Ali Khan (2016) and Jehangir Ali Khan (2021).

Meanwhile, Rani and Saif have worked together in films like Hum Tum, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic and Ta Ra Rum Pum.

On the other hand, talking about Bunty Aur Babli, Rani was paired opposite Abhishek Bachchan and now the sequel of the film stars new actress Sharvari and Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The film is all set to release on November 19.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal