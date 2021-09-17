New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A day after India Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli announced his decision to quit the captaincy for T20Is after the T20 World Cup in UAE next month, Bollywood actor and his wife Anushka Sharma reacted to his decision. In her reaction, Anushka dropped a heart emoji over the screenshot of Virat Kohli's post and uploaded it as her story.



Virat Kohli yesterday, through a post on his social media handles, announced that he will step down as India's T20 Captain after the completion of the T20 World Cup in UAE, which is scheduled to start in October. Virat Kohli's statement read, "I have decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October."



Currently, the couple is in Dubai as Virat Kohli will compete in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 that resumes on Sunday. Recently, Anushka had shared some pictures from the celebration of her daughter Vamika's six month birthday.



The actress captioned the post as, "Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one Happy 6 months to us three." The couple was blessed with a baby girl in the month of January this year.



While talking about the work front of Anushka Sharma, then the actress was last seen in a Netflix film Bulbul, wherein she was also the producer of the movie. Apart from this, she appeared in Amazon Prime's Paatal Lok. Anushka also announced her upcoming project as a producer - a Netflix original series titled Mai.



The actress made her first debut in the movie 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' alongside Shah Rukh khan. After which, Anushka appeared in several mega-hit movies like PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushki and Zero

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen