New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Are you really a famous celebrity if fans aren't interested in your personal life? Well, that's a hard-hitting one when it comes to being in this industry. Questions, rumours, speculations are a part and parcel of showbiz and celebs have to undergo all of these everyday especially if you are an A-lister like Alia Bhatt.

It's been a while that Miss Bhatt has been juggling personal questions about her marriage plans with beau Ranbir Kapoor ever since the duo have announced their relationship. Every movie promotion, event, and on social media the two are just asked this one question that when are they getting married?

And the same happened again when Alia decided to share a video on her YouTube channel answering the questions to her 'Ask-me-anything' session from Instagram. She uploaded a long video featuring a day of her life where she goes on an ad shoot and while she gets dressed and in between her shots, the actress decides to answer questions.

The actress uploaded a video on her YouTube channel documenting a regular day in her life. It starts with the actress driving to a studio for an advertisement shoot with her best friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and throughout the course of the video, Alia answers questions from fans.

One of them inquired about screensaver, to which the actress replied by turning her phone screen towards the camera to show a glimpse of her picture with Ranbir. But that was all.

While she answered questions regarding her inspirations, the experience of the shoot and how she deals with trolls, she literally shrugged away the one question that was being asked over and over again and that was 'When would she tie the knot?'

Alia took the names of some of the fans who had asked the question but didn't answer that and simply shrugged, leaving it to those who'd asked the question what she meant by her gesture.

Watch the full video here:

Well, we hope the couple to speak about their marriage plans soon.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal