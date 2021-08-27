New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Superstar Abhishek Bachchan took his fans by storm after he reported getting injured on the set of Oththa Seruppu Size 7 and undergoing hand surgery. For the uninitiated, junior Bachchan was in Chennai shooting for the remake of the Tamil film when he hurt himself. He flew down to Mumbai and was hospitalised over the weekend at Lilavati Hospital.

The actor later took to his Instagram handle to update his fans regarding his health. However, the big question remains how did Abhishek injure himself? Well, here we are to put an end to your curiosity.

As per a report in ETimes, the Big Bull actor was injured in the middle of an intense shot. "Abhishek had to bang his hand on the table in a state of an emotional high. It was a tense moment in the drama and he was completely into the shot.. deep into the character's mind. While trying to make his performance come alive, and look and feel real, he went a few notches higher and banged his hand really hard on this really sturdy table."

The report further read, "It was in the flow of the moment. His blow ended up bruising his right hand. He got medical aid immediately, but he wanted to be home with his family and to see his doctor in Mumbai for this. So, he took a few days off and he came back to shoot almost immediately. The fracture has now been included in the screenplay".

Well, that was quite intense!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Meanwhile, earlier, he shared his picture with an injured hand and captioned it as "Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say... The show must go on! And as my father said.... Mard ko dard nahin hota! Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little. Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv