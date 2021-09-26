New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's almost impossible for people to not to talk about Salman Khan's upcoming films. Yes, he is one such actor whose films, even before their release, start gaining attention. And now as the actor is prepping for his upcoming film Tiger 3, he and Katrina are in news for shooting for it in Turkey.

The two have often been snapped together or with fans being in Turkey and Austria. And now, apart from Katrina, seems like Salman is bonding well with the other co-star from his film, Emraan Hashmi. Yes, Emraan who is playing the villain in Tiger 3 is said to have become close buddies with Sallu bhai on the sets of the film.

As per a report from ETimes, "Salman is very fond of Emraan Hashmi and it was obvious on the sets and after each shot, the actor would go up to Emraan and at times even pat him on his back. They had become buddies on set."

Now isn't it interesting?

65 percent of the film's shooting is done and the remaining will be shot in India.

Meanwhile, talking about Emraan Hashmi, earlier it was not confirmed that he was a part of the film. However, later when he started shooting for the film, the news came out.

Emraan Hashmi has been working hard on himself lately for the preparation of his role. His fitness transformation videos had gone viral a few days ago where he was seen flaunting his hot body.

The actor will reportedly be seen playing the role of a Pakistani, meanwhile, Salman Khan will be seen in his role of a RAW agent. And Katrina, on the other hand, will play his wife and ISI agent.

The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and will release soon.

So guys, how excited are you for Tiger 3? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal