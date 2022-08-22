Hera Pheri Producer Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala Passes Away At 91

Producer Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala, who is famous for producing comedy films such as 'Hera Pheri' and 'Welcome' passed away on August 22 at the age of 91. The producer reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest due to which he lost his life. The news of AG Nadiadwala's demise was shared by his son and producer Firoz Nadiadwala. After the news of Nadiadwala's demise surfaced online, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and paid his respects.

Taking to Twitter, Ajay wrote a heartfelt note and recalled that his father, Veeru Devgan and AG Nadiawala have worked together in the ‘golden era’ of Bollywood and were very close fellow workers.

“Deepest condolences on the passing of Shri Gaffarbhai Nadiadwala. My father & he were associates during the golden era of our cinema. Shanti AG Nadiadwala saab. My condolences to the Nadiadwala family," Devgn tweeted.

Deepest condolences on the passing of Shri Gaffarbhai Nadiadwala. My father & he were associates during the golden era of our cinema. 🕉 Shanti AG Nadiadwala saab. My condolences to the Nadiadwala family. pic.twitter.com/xf1oxwhOoH — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 22, 2022

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, AG Nadiadwala suffered a heart attack while being treated at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. AG Nadiadwala's son Firoz Nadiadwala shared the information with the media that his father passed away at 1:40 am.

Meanwhile, AG Nadiadwala reportedly was in the Bollywood industry since 1953. During the span of seven years, the producer has backed several popular projects such as Pradeep Kumar and Dara Singh starrer Mahabharat (1965).

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the producer discussed how he plans the budget of his films.

“While keeping film aesthetics and requirements in mind, we make our budget according to the movie and not the other way round. We first understand the dynamics of the story and screenplay before we put down our expenses. Even if we end up spending a little more, we ensure that the money spent should be visible in terms of both, sensibility and quality,” he said at the time.

One of his most loved projects was the comedy film Hera Pheri, which was widely loved by the audience and received a great response in the theatres. The movie featured Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty and was released in 2000.

Another project that widely enthralled the audience was the comedy film 'Welcome'. For this film, AG Nadiadwala collaborated with Akshay Kumar once again and Paresh Rawal once again. The movie was released in 2007.