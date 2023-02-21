‘Hera Pheri 3’ Shoot Begins; India's Best Comedy Trio Of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal Returns

The biggest comedy of Bollywood is all set to make a comeback with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty on board. Throughout 2022, many rumors regarding the casting of 'Hera Pheri 3' made rounds on the internet, as with the entry of Kartik Aaryan and the exit of Akshay Kumar, fans were outraged not to see the original cast of 'Hera Pheri.'

However, reinitiating the conversations with the actors, producer Firoz Nadiadwala managed to bring the original cast finally on board on public demand. Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, the shoot of the film is to begin today in Mumbai, as earlier the famous trio of the film met with the producer and locked the film at the Empire Studios in Mumbai.

The report states, "The original Hera Pheri gang reunites to take this cult franchise forward. While ample meetings about the script have happened over the last few months, the team is now confident that Hera Pheri 3 will do complete justice to all the hype and anticipation around part 3 of Hera Pheri."

It further stated, "Right from producer Firoz Nadiadwala to the actors – Akshay, Paresh and Suniel are all excited with positivity to return on the set as Raju, Shyam and Baburao."

The first part of the film 'Hera Pheri' also started its shooting at the Empire Studios in 1999, and now 24 years later, life came to a full circle with the return of the original trio starting at the same place. However, the official director's name is not yet revealed, but the return of Raju, Babu Rao, and Shyam is all set.

The second part of the film was released 17 years ago, where now with the onset of the meme culture, many instances and shots of the films revolved around the internet creating sincere hype for the film.