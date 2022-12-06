'Hera Pheri 3': Akshay Kumar Has 'No Interest' In Returning As Raju: Report

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been dominating the headlines since he released a statement, mentioning that he will not be a part of the upcoming part of hit franchise 'Hera Pheri'. Though on Monday, there were reports that the makers were in talks with Kumar to convince him for 'Hera Pheri 3', new reports are now claiming that the Sooryavanshi actor has not met the film producer over the last ten days and he has 'no interest' in being a part of the film.

E-Times claimed on Tuesday, "These are stories being spread by someone who desperately wants to make the project (Hera Pheri 3) much bigger than it is. Akshay has not met the producer. He has shown no interest in returning to Hera Pheri."

"Andar ki baat toh yeh hai ki Akshay Anees Bazmee ke saath comedy phir se karna chahte hai. Lekin Hera Pheri nahin. Bilkul nahin," said a very close source of Akshay, according to E-Times.

The development came a day after there were reports that the filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala reinitiated talks with Akshay Kumar to convince him to return as Raju.

Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri stars Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The third installment of the series is in development. 'Hera Pheri', which got released in 2000, was a huge success, while the sequel 'Phir Hera Pheri' was directed by the late Neeraj Vora and it earned Rs 69 crore at the box office.