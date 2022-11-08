Hera Pheri 2 To Welcome 3: Is Akshay Kumar Reviving His Comedy Classics? All You Need To Know

IT SEEMS Akshay Kumar is going big and bringing back all his comedy classics for another run to theatres soon. Yes, Akshay Kumar's high-octane and hit comedy films such as Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana which burst the audience into laughter expected to get a sequel and that too in collaboration with Firoz Nadiadwala.

No one can match Akshay's calibre when it comes to comedy and all the films named above have carved their niche and are super hit among the audience. It has been learnt that Mr Khiladi is putting his efforts to revamp the cinema experience and promote multiple hero films and what better way can be there other than his most loved comedy franchises?

According to sources quoted by PinkVilla, “Over the years, Akshay Kumar and comedy have proved to be a lethal combo, and the actor has delivered few of the most iconic characters for Hindi cinema in this space, which have formed a part of pop culture too. Three of his many loved characters are Raju from Hera Pheri, Guru Gulab Khatri from Awara Pagal Deewana, and Rajiv from Welcome. Come 2023, and he will be revisiting these characters one after the other with Hera Pheri 3, Awara Pagal Deewana 2, and Welcome 3.”

The source further revealed, “Akshay and Firoz have had multiple meetings over the last month, to get everything in place for these projects. The idea is to revive the three franchises and bring back the Hindi cinema audience in a big way. The three films fit the bill of post covid content, to create genuine excitement in the audience. The talks are on with 3 top directors (we will bring more on this soon), and we expect an official announcement on one of the three projects in the next few months.”

Meanwhile, apart from the above-mentioned films, Akshay will also be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-starring Tiger Shroff, Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi and Housefull 5 featuring Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Bobby Deol. Again, these films also have a separate fan base.