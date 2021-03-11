Boney Kapoor is all praises of his daughter Janhvi Kapoor's acting in Roohi. The actress in the film essays the role of a witch named Roohi. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Roohi starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, is out in the theatres. Hardik Mehta's horror-comedy film is the first highly anticipated film to release on the big screens. Roohi narrates the story of a witch who abducts the brides on their honeymoon. The story is about how Rajkummar and Varun save brides from the witch.

Producer Boney Kapoor, who is the father of actress Janhvi, is full of praises. Speaking to entertainment portal SpotBoye, he said, "It goes into the horror-comedy genre. It has genuinely scary and genuinely LOL moments. Audiences would either have a good laugh over the spooky content or else, there are some whose faith in the supernatural would be strengthened."

He further added, "Janhvi, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma are a riot in Roohi. Janhvi is working so hard. She wants to get better with every film. Her mother would have been proud of her."

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the film is garnering mix response both from critics and the audience. The songs Panghat and Nadiyon Paar added a glamorous and interesting touch to the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, all three actors have several films in their pipeline that are scheduled to release this year. Starting from Janhvi, after Roohi, she has two films, namely Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshay and Good Luck Jerry, that will release in theatres.

Rajkummar Rao, also has two films lined up to release in theatres after Roohi, namely Hum Do Hamare Do and Badhaai Do, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. While, Varun Sharma, who rose to fame from Fukrey, has one film after Roohi to release in theatres. He will hit the big screens alongside Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv