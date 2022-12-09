Henry Cavill To Not Return As Superman? DCEU To Shelve 'Man Of Steel 2': Report

It was in October when Hollwyood star Henry Cavill announced his comeback as Superman in the DC Extended Universe after his cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-starrer movie Black Adam. This was undoubtedly one of the most exciting developments for those who have been awaiting Cavill's comeback as Superman in Man of Steel 2, but it seems like DC has some other plans as according to various media reports, the highly-anticipated Man Of Steel 2 is not happening.

The development came after a report in The Hollywood Reporter stated, "The first, which builds on the release of Wonder Woman 3 by Patty Jenkins, is the conclusion of the Snyderverse and the characters that director Zack Snyder chose for his Justice League. This one sees the cancellation of Man of Steel 2 with a returning Henry Cavill and the absence of Jason Momoa's Aquaman."

According to some media reports in November, it was claimed that the old management of Warner Bros. did not want Cavill’s cameo in the Black Adam film.



Henry Cavill confirmed his return as Superman on his social media space. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a video which saw him saying, "I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch Black Adam. But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official, that I am back as Superman."

The Enola Holmes actor debuted as Superman in 2013 hit film Man of Steel. After this, he reprised his role in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and then 2017's Justice League. He was also seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021.