Henry Cavill To Join Marvel's MCU As Captain Britain After Being Ousted As DC’s Superman: Reports

One of America’s most loved superheroes, Henry Cavill bid adieu to his DC Superman recently. The actor took to his social media account to announce the sad news, which left his fans disappointed. But for those who loved seeing Henry Cavill in a superhero suit, there’s still light at the end of the tunnel.

According to reports, Henry Cavill is all set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe after quitting the DC. The American star, who was recently named as the ‘Most Handsome Face of 2022’ will reportedly play the role of Captain Britain in an upcoming MCU project. If the reports turn out to be true, Henry Cavill will become the first actor to play the iconic Marvel character on the big screen.

Not just Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck is also being reported to join MCU as one of Thor's greatest villains, Dario Agger, also known as The Minotaur.

Recently, Henry Cavill took to his social media account to announce that he won’t be returning as Superman in the next DC film. Taking to his Instagram account, Cavill wrote, “I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone.”

“I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that,” the actor added in his post.

Henry Cavill wished filmmakers James Gunn and Peter Safran his best for the futute and wrote, “James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

“For those who have been by my side through the years.....we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember.... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there!” Henry Cavill’s post read.

Henry Cavill’s emotional note concluded by him saying. “My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards.”